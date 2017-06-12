Elio Motors Given An Extension To Bri...

Elio Motors Given An Extension To Bring Its Three-Wheeled Vehicle To Life

This month, Elio Motors had a whopper of a deadline deadline: have a manufacturing facility developed in Shreveport, Louisiana, that employs at least 1,500 people, or face a significant financial penalty. Yet with $376 million needed to begin production on its three-wheeled vehicle, even the company's founder knew that was impossible .

