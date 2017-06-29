Editorial: Stop the violence
Waiting until July 11 to approve measures that may save lives is not fast enough for me. Should the Shreveport City Council be able to move faster when the stakes are so high? I have been watching with deep concern, as I am sure all of us have, the reports of more shootings in Shreveport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for,,,
|11 hr
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Jun 26
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
|Ms Cruise Captain
|Jun 25
|smilez
|2
|Alexandria City Marshal arrested
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC