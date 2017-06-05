Denham Springs boy struck by car, seriously hurt in Shreveport
According to Shreveport Police, Ryan Verrett, 11, was leaving the Shreveport Police Graduation ceremony Friday when he was struck. Verrett was identified by his family, who established a GoFundMe account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice Cream Truck Routes (May '10)
|Jun 9
|Tyrone Johnson
|8
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Anyone know a lindsey winne from Benton?
|Jun 8
|Noname
|2
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC