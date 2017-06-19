Costs growing higher for LSU students

Costs growing higher for LSU students

19 hrs ago

Louisiana State University is boosting charges on students at its main campus by 5 percent in the next school year, to raise $14 million for pay raises and other expenses, under a plan approved Thursday. The fee hike -- backed by the LSU System's governing board with little discussion and no objections -- comes as higher education escaped state budget cuts for the first time in nearly a decade in the just-ended legislative session.

