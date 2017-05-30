B-52 on Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, La/Source: Marie Waxel, KSLA News 12
It's a common sight to see B-52s flying over Shreveport-Bossier. What you don't see are the men and women behind the scenes, putting their skills and creativity to the test, to keep these planes in service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Statue
|21 hr
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Thu
|New 2 Alexandria
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 30
|Why not
|5
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC