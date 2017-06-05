Anti-terrorism debate turns testy; 2 Louisiana legislators chastised
A bill forbidding Louisiana government to invest in companies linked to terrorism passed the House on Monday , but not before a testy exchange that resulted in the House speaker chastising two legislators. The vote to approve Senate Bill 223 was 82-8.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before You Vote
|Mon
|Confusing Post
|2
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 30
|Why not
|5
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC