$500,000 grant to help Southern University Shreveport train more aircraft technicians
A $500,000 federal grant will be used to renovate two buildings leased to Southern University Shreveport for its airframe and powerplant school to recruit and train more aircraft technicians. The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration awarded the grant to the Shreveport Airport Authority for the project, located at the Shreveport Downtown Airport.
