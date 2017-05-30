2 women arrested after high-speed chase in Marshall

Two Shreveport women are facing charges in Marshall after they reportedly stole merchandise from Walmart then led officers on a high-speed chase Friday night. Marshall police dispatch received a call just before 9 p.m. regarding a shoplifting that happened at Walmart in the 1700 block of East End Blvd. Police say the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase from Texas Highway 80 to Interstate 20. Shreveport police received the call just after 9:30 p.m. when officers say the car crashed near W. 70th Street and Meriwether Road.

