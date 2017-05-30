2 women arrested after high-speed cha...

2 women arrested after high-speed chase in Marshall

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Two Shreveport women are facing charges in Marshall after they reportedly stole merchandise from Walmart then led officers on a high-speed chase Friday night. Marshall police dispatch received a call just before 9 p.m. regarding a shoplifting that happened at Walmart in the 1700 block of East End Blvd. Police say the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase from Texas Highway 80 to Interstate 20. Shreveport police received the call just after 9:30 p.m. when officers say the car crashed near W. 70th Street and Meriwether Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Before You Vote 3 hr Sunny 1
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 30 Why not 5
Jim Wood May 29 Fubber 15
Swinger club (Jul '13) May 22 Durty D 54
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,521,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC