1 injured, 1 in custody in Shreveport...

1 injured, 1 in custody in Shreveport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of Miles Street near the intersection if Hollywood and Broadway avenues. Police say the victim was shot in the chest and tried to run away before falling in a nearby field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dumpster diving in alexandria 58 min Candy 4
trenna bonnette 4 hr 1who knows 5
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... 11 hr Echo 5
domestic abuser (Nov '13) 12 hr A witness 5
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo 14 hr City Tax Payer 1
Make money sitting at home on your cell! It's t... Thu jeremiahm8251 1
Confederate Statue Thu Good ol boy 5
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Caddo Parish was issued at June 24 at 12:34AM CDT

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC