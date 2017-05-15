Weather Wonders: Average first 90 degree day
This past weekend brought the return of hot and steamy weather to the ArkLaTex and although it felt like temperatures were well into the 90s, we actually have not quite reached that 90-degree mark just yet. On average, the first day Shreveport usually hits 90 degrees is May 13, putting us just a few days behind this year.
