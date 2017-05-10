Walk-A-Thon to raise funds for dying ...

Walk-A-Thon to raise funds for dying Coushatta ALS patient

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Lou Gherig's Disease, also known as ALS, has struck one Red River Parish family to the point of desperation as they try to bury their dying loved one. Coushatta man Nathan Rawls was diagnosed with ALS back in November 2015 and after more than a year of fighting, his doctors at LifeCare North in Shreveport told his family he had only days left to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
Jim Wood May 9 KIM 11
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC