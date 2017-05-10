Walk-A-Thon to raise funds for dying Coushatta ALS patient

Lou Gherig's Disease, also known as ALS, has struck one Red River Parish family to the point of desperation as they try to bury their dying loved one. Coushatta man Nathan Rawls was diagnosed with ALS back in November 2015 and after more than a year of fighting, his doctors at LifeCare North in Shreveport told his family he had only days left to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.