Voters won't get to decide whether to ban traffic cameras, after bill voted down

17 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A bill that would ask voters to decide whether to abolish traffic camera programs throughout the state was struck down Monday morning by the House Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee during the 2017 legislative session. The committee voted 14-1 against the bill after a ranging discussion that lasted more than an hour.

