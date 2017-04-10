VA fires embattled La. director amid scandal, secret wait lists

The director of the beleaguered Shreveport VA hospital in Louisiana has been fired following a three-year tenure filled with scandal including accusations of covering up a secret wait-list, creating severe staffing shortages and refusing to buy essentials like vital signs machines , linens or mattresses. Toby Mathew, who became director of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in June 2014 , was fired on April 13 due to "charges related to general misconduct, and failure to follow policy and provide effective oversight of the Center's credentialing and privileging program," said an internal VA memo obtained by Fox News.

