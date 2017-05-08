Two professional development solution...

Two professional development solutions introduced

Voyager Sopris Learning is providing educators with additional opportunities to raise literacy achievement in the classroom with the introduction of two new professional development solutions: Connecting LETRS to the Classroom and Fundamentals of Literacy Instruction . Jeffrey A. Elliott, President, Voyager Sopris Learning, said the new products - one designed for K-12 classrooms, the other for grades K-3 - have the same goal.

