The Aime Hospice Center Shreveport location in the 8900 block of E Kings Hwy.

15 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

With CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier's Grace Home closing and relocating by July 1, another Shreveport hospice center says they are prepared to accept terminally ill patients to help pick up any slack in the community. CHRISTUS confirmed earlier this month that Grace Home's services will be relocating to their Highland Medical Center and the Grace Home building will now become a home for the health system's inpatient rehabilitation unit.

