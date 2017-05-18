Shreveporter indicted on 5 rape charges; bond set at $1.25M
Online records show 18-year-old Shavaygo V'Shun Washington was booked Oct. 13 into Caddo Correctional Center on the five rape charges and one count of attempted second-degree murder. The indictment was issued under seal due to the nature of the criminal acts, so details of the charges against Washington are unavailable, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|Tue
|Bam
|12
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 14
|AUM
|32
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC