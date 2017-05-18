Shreveporter indicted on 5 rape charg...

Shreveporter indicted on 5 rape charges; bond set at $1.25M

Online records show 18-year-old Shavaygo V'Shun Washington was booked Oct. 13 into Caddo Correctional Center on the five rape charges and one count of attempted second-degree murder. The indictment was issued under seal due to the nature of the criminal acts, so details of the charges against Washington are unavailable, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

