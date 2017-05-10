Shreveport woman arrested in slaying of elderly man found dead in truck

A Shreveport woman is charged in connection with the shooting death of an Oklahoma man whose body was found last week inside a truck parked in downtown Shreveport. The body of 70-year-old Kenneth Clay Foshee of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was spotted early Friday morning sitting inside his truck , which was parked sideways on Travis Street between Common and Douglas streets across from First United Methodist Church.

