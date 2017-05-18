Shreveport police investigating Stoner Hill shooting
Police at the scene said that two people were shot with the small caliber weapon. One person was shot in the lower leg and another was grazed by gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Just a little info
|33
|Jim Wood
|May 16
|Bam
|12
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC