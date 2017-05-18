Shreveport police investigating Stone...

Shreveport police investigating Stoner Hill shooting

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Police at the scene said that two people were shot with the small caliber weapon. One person was shot in the lower leg and another was grazed by gunfire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Fri Just a little info 33
Jim Wood May 16 Bam 12
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,159,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC