Shreveport police identify suspect in Flora Street shooting

Friday May 26 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Police say that Lee Woodson, 28, shot 28-year-old Davariol Liggins in the upper torso on May 21 at his home in the 3700 block of Flora Avenue. Officers were first called to Willis-Knighton South Hospital to a report of a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

