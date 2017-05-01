Shreveport Downtown Artwalk reschedul...

Shreveport Downtown Artwalk rescheduled for Thursday

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

With the weather forecast for Wednesday calling for gloomy skies, the Shreveport Downtown Artwalk has been pushed back to Thursday. The event will begin at 5 p.m. that day in the 200 blocks of Texas and Travis Streets and the Red River District in Shreveport, according to the event's Facebook page.

