Shreveport Downtown Artwalk rescheduled for Thursday
With the weather forecast for Wednesday calling for gloomy skies, the Shreveport Downtown Artwalk has been pushed back to Thursday. The event will begin at 5 p.m. that day in the 200 blocks of Texas and Travis Streets and the Red River District in Shreveport, according to the event's Facebook page.
