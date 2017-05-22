Shreveport Aquarium to hold another j...

Shreveport Aquarium to hold another job fair Tuesday

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23 next to Bon Temps Coffee in downtown Shreveport's Red River District. "Some of the jobs that we'll have are our admissions group, who will welcome people into the aquarium," spokesman Jake Wood said.

