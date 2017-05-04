Salem' donates $200,000 worth of mate...

Salem' donates $200,000 worth of materials to Shreveport Aquarium

Fox 21 Television Studios and the production crew on the set of the series Salem donated more than $200,000 worth of set materials to the Shreveport Aquarium. According to Jake Wood, the spokesperson for the aquarium, the donation will be re-purposed to provide some new attractions to the aquarium.

