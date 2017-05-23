Saga of Bonnie and Clyde came to a vi...

Saga of Bonnie and Clyde came to a violent end today in 1934

Infamous outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are suspected of killing at least nine police officers and robbing ten banks and many more rural stores and gas stations before being gunned down by Texas and Louisiana police officers in 1934. less Infamous outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are suspected of killing at least nine police officers and robbing ten banks and many more rural stores and gas stations before being gunned down by Texas and ... more Clyde Barrow crouches in front of a car with a handgun hanging from the hood ornament, two handguns in the front grill and three rifles laid against the front fender, possibly in Joplin, Mo., in April 1933.

