Roadwork, drainage, playgrounds: See latest changes to Louisiana construction budget

With efficient swiftness, the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee has amended the capital outlay plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1. It's contained in House Bill 2 , arguably the current legislative session 's second most important bill, after the operating budget in House Bill 1 , because it authorizes spending on brick and mortar projects throughout the state. The committee shifted funding last week to and from Priority 1, Priority 2 and Priority 5 levels.

