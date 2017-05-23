Roadwork, drainage, playgrounds: See latest changes to Louisiana construction budget
With efficient swiftness, the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee has amended the capital outlay plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1. It's contained in House Bill 2 , arguably the current legislative session 's second most important bill, after the operating budget in House Bill 1 , because it authorizes spending on brick and mortar projects throughout the state. The committee shifted funding last week to and from Priority 1, Priority 2 and Priority 5 levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|Mon
|Jango
|13
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC