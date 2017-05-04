'Ridiculous,' 'outrageous' 18-year-prison sentence for La. man's pot conviction, judge says

Is 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole too harsh for a man arrested with 18 grams of marijuana? The Louisiana Supreme Court's chief justice thinks so, and she blasted her colleagues for upholding the punishment. In a withering dissent Wednesday, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson called it "outrageous" and "ridiculous" that the state's highest court affirmed the lengthy prison sentence for such a small amount of marijuana - enough for at least 18 marijuana cigarettes.

