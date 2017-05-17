Questions still surround death of man found near I-20
A missing Shreveport man was found dead in his car near the Well Road exit in Ouachita Parish on Saturday, after onlookers say it say there for nearly a week and wonder what took so long to find him. According to a woman, whose name is withheld, as well as several comments on the KNOE Facebook page, Darden's car sat in the same spot for nearly a week before his body was found on May 13th.
