Questions still surround death of man...

Questions still surround death of man found near I-20

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A missing Shreveport man was found dead in his car near the Well Road exit in Ouachita Parish on Saturday, after onlookers say it say there for nearly a week and wonder what took so long to find him. According to a woman, whose name is withheld, as well as several comments on the KNOE Facebook page, Darden's car sat in the same spot for nearly a week before his body was found on May 13th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 23 hr Bam 12
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) May 14 AUM 32
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC