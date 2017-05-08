Push to ban traffic cameras crashes i...

Push to ban traffic cameras crashes in House committee

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Redflex traffic cameras keep an eye on motorists at the intersection of Camellia and Settler's Trace Boulevards Friday, March 10, 2017, in Lafayette, La. Redflex traffic cameras keep an eye on motorists at the intersection of Camellia and Settler's Trace Boulevards Friday, March 10, 2017, in Lafayette, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 4 hr pinevilleresident 10
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
Anyone Know this Girl? Apr 29 Grateful Guy 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC