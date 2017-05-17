Police arrest 1, seek another over sh...

Police arrest 1, seek another over shootings that wounded 2

14 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

BOOKED: Jayden Boyd, 17, of the 9000 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport, two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Shreveport police say they confiscated drugs and drug paraphernalia after a shooting on Smitherman Drive the evening of May 16 sent two people to a hospital.

