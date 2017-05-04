Parkway 2018 S Israel Mukuamu lands new offers in new state

When Parkway opened Spring Practice Monday afternoon there was a new face on the field for the Panthers. Israel Mukuamu, a 6-foot-4, 187-pound prospect, transferred to Parkway when his family moved from South Carolina during the Christmas break and the 2018 safety has began to rack up offers since landing in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

