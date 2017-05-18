Opponents fear repeal of LA tax credi...

Opponents fear repeal of LA tax credit would deter development

Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A bill the Louisiana House of Representatives is considering could repeal historic tax credits and hinder the development of Shreveport's downtown. Liz Swaine, of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, says House Bill 362, by Rep. Barry Ivey, would repeal the tax credit and prevent further improvements to downtown buildings.

