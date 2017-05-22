Officer fatally shoots man after he gets inside police car
A police officer in a small western Louisiana town fatally shot a man who managed to get into a police vehicle. Louisiana State Police said in a news release they are investigating the shooting at the request of the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
|Jim Wood
|May 16
|Bam
|12
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC