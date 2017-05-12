NWLA lawmakers weigh in on proposed gasoline tax increase
A proposal to increase Louisiana's gasoline tax by 17 cents per gallon is headed to the House floor after being approved 9-to-7 by a House committee. "There will be a ripple effect on our economy if we don't make an investment," state Transportation & Development Secretary Shawn Wilson said.
