News / 17 minutes agoKenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch new album trailer

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch new album trailer
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have announced the release of their new album Lay It On Down. The album is the follow-up to 2014's Goin' Home , and will be released on July 21. The album was written in Nashville and recorded at Echophone Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana .
