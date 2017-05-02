Nets Skip High-Profile Firing of Louisiana Veterans Affairs Hospital Director
It was recently discovered by The Daily Caller that the Department of Veterans Affairs had fired the director of the VA hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to them, the former director is Toby Mathew and he was terminated "'based on charges related to general misconduct, and failure to follow policy and provide effective oversight of the Center's credentialing and privileging program.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|14 hr
|BRUNO
|4
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|19 hr
|City girl
|15
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Naughty1
|4
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|Apr 29
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC