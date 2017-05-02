Nets Skip High-Profile Firing of Loui...

Nets Skip High-Profile Firing of Louisiana Veterans Affairs Hospital Director

It was recently discovered by The Daily Caller that the Department of Veterans Affairs had fired the director of the VA hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana. According to them, the former director is Toby Mathew and he was terminated "'based on charges related to general misconduct, and failure to follow policy and provide effective oversight of the Center's credentialing and privileging program.'

