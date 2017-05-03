NAACP leader, former Caddo prosecutor...

NAACP leader, former Caddo prosecutor weigh in on what's next in Alton Sterling case

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A Shreveport area civil rights leader says now it's the state's turn to investigate the Alton Sterling case. Meantime, Lloyd Thompson urges calm and patience after Wednesday's announcement that federal charges will not be filed against two Baton Rouge police officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) 50 min MyMichael85 16
Jim Wood 23 hr BRUNO 4
swingers (Jul '11) Tue Naughty1 4
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
Anyone Know this Girl? Apr 29 Grateful Guy 1
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 21 Truth 31
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC