NAACP leader, former Caddo prosecutor weigh in on what's next in Alton Sterling case
A Shreveport area civil rights leader says now it's the state's turn to investigate the Alton Sterling case. Meantime, Lloyd Thompson urges calm and patience after Wednesday's announcement that federal charges will not be filed against two Baton Rouge police officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling.
