'Murder Chose Me' Renewed For Season 2 By Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery has given the green light to a 10-episode second season of original series Murder Chose Me for a 2018 premiere. Featuring stories and case files from Shreveport, LA detective Rod Demery, the series reflects on his 14 years as a homicide detective a profession he was drawn to after his own mother was murdered.

