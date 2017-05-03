More

More

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Health bill teeters on the brink as House OK's budget bill - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports . In this May 2, 2017, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., accompanied by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 21 hr BRUNO 4
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Wed City girl 15
swingers (Jul '11) Tue Naughty1 4
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
Anyone Know this Girl? Apr 29 Grateful Guy 1
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 21 Truth 31
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,621 • Total comments across all topics: 280,760,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC