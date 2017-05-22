Monument battle's thrills and scares

Monument battle's thrills and scares

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

State Rep. Thomas Carmody Jr., a Shreveport Republican, argues Monday, May 15, 2017, for legislation that would require an election for voters to endorse local government's decision to remove Confederate or any other war memorials. State Rep. Thomas Carmody Jr., a Shreveport Republican, argues Monday, May 15, 2017, for legislation that would require an election for voters to endorse local government's decision to remove Confederate or any other war memorials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swinger club (Jul '13) 5 hr Durty D 54
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) May 19 Just a little info 33
Jim Wood May 16 Bam 12
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC