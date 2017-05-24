Minimum wage bill killed in state Sen...

Minimum wage bill killed in state Senate Finance Committee

The state Senate Finance Committee, buttressed by warnings that any mandated increase in the state minimum wage could cost jobs, today killed a bill that would have raised the state's minimum wage from the federal minimum of $7.25 to $8 in 2018, and to $8.50 in 2019. The vote was 7-3.

