Man shot in leg at gas station just off I-49 in Shreveport
It happened at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at East 70th Street at Southern Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. LifeShare Blood Centers in Lake Charles only has a two day supply of blood components this week and several storage drawers sit empty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|32 min
|Beauty
|14
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC