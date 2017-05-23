Man shot in leg at gas station just o...

Man shot in leg at gas station just off I-49 in Shreveport

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

It happened at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at East 70th Street at Southern Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. LifeShare Blood Centers in Lake Charles only has a two day supply of blood components this week and several storage drawers sit empty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 32 min Beauty 14
Swinger club (Jul '13) May 22 Durty D 54
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) May 19 Just a little info 33
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Becky Box (Jun '11) May 11 Need_a_good_laugh 4
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC