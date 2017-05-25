Man robbed at gunpoint during home invasion
Shreveport police are looking for the group of men who robbed a man at gunpoint during a home invasion Friday morning. Witnesses say just after 4:30 a.m. a group of about 4 or 5 men kicked in the door of an apartment at South Port Apartments in the 9300 block of Mansfield Road.
