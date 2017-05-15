Man recovering after falling from moving vehicle, hit by van in Shreveport
Travontae Sabbath 23, is recovering at University Health after being hit by a van on Friday night in Shreveport's Madison Park neighborhood. Sabbath is also a local rapper, known by some as "ReddHott DaFlame."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ms Cruise Captain
|15 hr
|sucker_list
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Sun
|AUM
|32
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|Jim Wood
|May 9
|KIM
|11
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC