Maintenance man shot while attempting to repair window

15 hrs ago

One man is recovering from a gunshot wound after attempting to make a late night repair at a Shreveport apartment complex. It happened 10 minutes before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Coventry Place Apartments in the 4000 block of Coventry Place Apartments, according to Shreveport police.

