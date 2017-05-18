Louisiana, the nation's biggest jailer, is poised to overhaul its criminal sentencing laws
"We grew old together," Clyde Giddens, 76, said of health-care orderly Donald Murray, 63, at the nursing unit of the Louisiana State Penitentiary on April 26. Murray is one of a few inmates selected to care for other aging inmates. When he was young and strong, Clyde Giddens fought with a man and stabbed him to death, leading to a life sentence for murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Just a little info
|33
|Jim Wood
|May 16
|Bam
|12
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC