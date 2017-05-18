Louisiana House panel backs call involving automatic guns
Responding to a fatal Arizona gun range accident, Louisiana lawmakers have advanced a measure to keep fully automatic weapons out of the hands of young children. A House criminal justice panel voted 7-6 Thursday for Rep. Barbara Norton's bill to fine, and possibly imprison, people who allow children under 13 to handle fully automatic firearms.
