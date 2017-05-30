Louisiana hospital operator again fal...

Louisiana hospital operator again falls behind on payments

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The operator of two Louisiana state-owned hospitals is again in a dispute with Louisiana State University's medical school over unpaid debts. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Shreveport, told senators Friday the medical school is owed $12 million from the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, which runs the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals previously managed by LSU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for House to Rent 12 hr New 2 Alexandria 1
Confederate Statue Wed Genealogy Fan 3
Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12) Wed Musikologist 17
Becky Box (Jun '11) Tue Why not 5
Jim Wood May 29 Fubber 15
Swinger club (Jul '13) May 22 Durty D 54
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) May 19 Just a little info 33
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC