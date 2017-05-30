Louisiana hospital operator again falls behind on payments
The operator of two Louisiana state-owned hospitals is again in a dispute with Louisiana State University's medical school over unpaid debts. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Shreveport, told senators Friday the medical school is owed $12 million from the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, which runs the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals previously managed by LSU.
