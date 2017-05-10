Louisiana felons must wait eight year...

Louisiana felons must wait eight years to enter public office, House says

Ex-felons would be banned from public office in Louisiana until eight years after completing their sentence, under a proposed constitutional amendment that the state House has approved. The measure now moves to the Senate and, if endorsed there, to a statewide referendum later.

