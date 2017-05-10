Louisiana felons must wait eight years to enter public office, House says
Ex-felons would be banned from public office in Louisiana until eight years after completing their sentence, under a proposed constitutional amendment that the state House has approved. The measure now moves to the Senate and, if endorsed there, to a statewide referendum later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Box (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Need_a_good_laugh
|4
|Jim Wood
|Tue
|KIM
|11
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
|swingers (Jul '11)
|May 2
|Naughty1
|4
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC