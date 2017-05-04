Longshot bid to undo Common Core fails in Senate committee
Despite a passionate appeal by its sponsor, a Senate committee Wednesday afternoon rejected a bill aimed at removing Common Core from public school classrooms. The proposal, Senate Bill 73, was outlined at length by its sponsor, Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, a longtime critic of the academic standards.
