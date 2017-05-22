Life expectancy in LA among lowest in...

Life expectancy in LA among lowest in the country

According to recent data from the JAMA Network of Internal Medicine , life expectancy is slightly on the rise in the US as a whole, but in certain states, counties and parishes it's still going down. Louisiana currently ranks among the worst in the country at 48, with other nearby states like Alabama and Mississippi also at the bottom of the list.

