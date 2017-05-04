Labroderick Deshawn Alexander, 31

Labroderick Deshawn Alexander, 31

A Shreveport man faces life in prison following his conviction for the fatal shooting of his cousin in July 2016. LaBroderick DeShawn Alexander, 31, was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder by a Caddo Parish jury in the death of 35-year-old Kevin Darnell White.

